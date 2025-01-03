Chiefs designate CB Jaylen Watson to return and plan to sit most of their stars at Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have designated Jaylen Watson to return from the injured list, raising the chances that one of their top cornerbacks could be available to them when they begin play in the divisional round of the playoffs in a couple of weeks. The 26-year-old Watson broke his ankle during a 28-18 victory over the 49ers in Week 7. Kansas City has earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, so its first game would not come until at least Jan. 18. The Chiefs visit the Broncos on Sunday in a game that means nothing to their postseason position. The Chiefs plan to rest QB Patrick Mahomes and several of their other stars.

