Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. inactive for Christmas clash

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will try to lock up the top seed in the AFC without star defensive end Chris Jones. The 14-1 Chiefs made Jones inactive for their Christmas Day meeting with 10-5 Pittsburgh. Jones, a five-time Pro Bowler, is dealing with a calf injury he sustained late in a Week 16 victory over Houston. This is just the eighth game Jones has missed since entering the league in 2016. The Steelers — who can clinch the AFC North with wins in their final two games — will not have starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. available. Porter injured his knee in a loss to Baltimore last week.

