Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. inactive for Christmas clash

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will try to lock up the top seed in the AFC without star defensive end Chris Jones. The 14-1 Chiefs made Jones inactive for their Christmas Day meeting with 10-5 Pittsburgh. Jones, a five-time Pro Bowler, is dealing with a calf injury he sustained late in a Week 16 victory over Houston. This is just the eighth game Jones has missed since entering the league in 2016. The Steelers — who can clinch the AFC North with wins in their final two games — will not have starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. available. Porter injured his knee in a loss to Baltimore last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.