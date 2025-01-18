Chiefs’ Cook returns after concussion evaluation; Texans’ Al-Shaair out with knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was evaluated for a concussion but was allowed to return to their playoff game against Houston on Saturday, while and Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hurt his knee and was questionable to return. Cook was examined in the medical tent after his helmet collided with that of Houston wide receiver Nico Collins while making a tackle late in the first quarter. Al-Shaair had been listed as questionable to play because of his knee. He did not participate in practice Tuesday and was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

