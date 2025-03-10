Chiefs bringing in offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell, AP sources say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Monday that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and a one-year, $3.5 million contract with his former 49ers teammate Elijah Mitchell. Moore had mostly been a backup in San Francisco but played well down the stretch in a starting role, and the Chiefs were eager to find someone who could protect Patrick Mahomes’ blindside after struggling at the position during their Super Bowl run last season. Mitchell is coming off a series of injuries but provides depth in the running back room.

