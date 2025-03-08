Chiefs bring back wide receiver ‘Hollywood’ Brown on deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the contract negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back wide receiver Marquise Brown on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. The Chiefs signed Brown to a similar one-year deal last season, when “Hollywood” Brown hoped he could parlay a big season with quarterback Patrick Mahomes into a lucrative long-term contract. Instead, he dislocated a shoulder joint on the first snap of the preseason, and surgery kept Brown out until Week 15 of the regular season. He returned to catch five passes in the postseason, including two in a Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

