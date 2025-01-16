Chiefs begin quest for 3rd straight Lombardi Trophy as Houston arrives for AFC divisional round game

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy in earnest when the Houston Texans visit Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs were off during wild-card weekend because of their No. 1 seed, and many of their starters will have not played in 24 days after resting for a meaningless Week 18 game in Denver. The Texans are rolling into town with momentum following a 32-12 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round. They lost 27-19 to the Chiefs on Dec. 21 at Arrowhead Stadium in a game in which Patrick Mahomes had TDs running and throwing.

