Chiefs are back in the AFC title game for a 7th straight season. Bills aim to dethrone them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game for the seventh consecutive season, and trying to spoil their pursuit of a record third straight Super Bowl title is a familiar foil: Buffalo. The Bills and Chiefs have met seven times over the past four-plus years. But while the Bills have won all four regular-season matchups, Kansas City has won the three that mattered the most, a pair of divisional-round wins and a victory in the AFC title game in the 2020 season. It will be Bills quarterback Josh Allen against Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott against his old mentor, Andy Reid. The winner will face Washington or Philadelphia for the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

