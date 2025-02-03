Chiefs and Eagles shouldn’t be fazed by the zany extravaganza of Super Bowl opening night

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Before Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, they have to tackle the media repeatedly. The wild week kicks off Monday at Super Bowl opening night, a zany extravaganza that could overwhelm teams that aren’t used to the circus atmosphere. But the Chiefs have been here five times in the past six years and the Eagles are back after nearly beating Kansas City in 2023. Both teams have plenty of new players but neither side should be fazed by strange questions or odd requests that are far too common at this media spectacle.

