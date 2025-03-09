Chiefs agree with middle linebacker Nick Bolton on 3-year, $45 million contract, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Kansas City Chiefs and linebacker Nick Bolton have agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract that keeps the quarterback of their defense out of free agency. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Chiefs selected the 24-year-old Bolton in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Missouri, making the Texas native a homegrown star of sorts. He has started 53 of the 57 regular-season games he has played for Kansas City over the past four seasons, and helped the Chiefs win a pair of Super Bowl rings and make it to the big game again this past season.

