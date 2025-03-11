Chiefs agree to 2-year, $20 million deal with veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with former Titans and Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton. The Chiefs entered free agency in search of a veteran cornerback to solidify a defensive backfield that struggled when it lost cornerback Jaylen Watson to an injury last season. Fulton intercepted a pass against Kansas City this past season. Patrick Mahomes was trying to tackle him when the QB collided with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, causing a season-ending injury to his knee.

