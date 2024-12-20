Chiefs activate WR Marquis Brown, clearing way for regular-season debut vs. Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated wide receiver Marquis Brown from injured reserve, clearing the way for their biggest free-agent acquisition of the offseason to make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Texans. Brown dislocated a joint in his shoulder on the first play of the preseason against Jacksonville. The hope was that the injury would heal on its own and Brown would miss only a few weeks. But the injury ultimately required surgery. Brown was cleared to return to practice late last week, and he was able to fully participate this past week.

