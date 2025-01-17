Chiefs activate defensive back Jaylen Watson from IR for divisional playoff game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs activated Jaylen Watson from injured reserve for their divisional-round playoff game against the Texans. That should help a defensive backfield that has struggled with fill-ins since the cornerback broke an ankle Oct. 20 against San Francisco. Joshua Williams had been the primary replacement for Watson, though his inconsistency had been a problem. Chris Roland-Wallace, Chamarri Conner and Nazeh Johnson also had been playing more. The Chiefs also activated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and safety Deon Bush from the practice squad and ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who remains on IR with a knee injury he sustained in November.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.