Chicago White Sox left-hander Martín Pérez has flexor tendon strain

MINNEAPOLOS (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Martín Pérez has a flexor tendon strain, and manager Will Venable said the team expects Pérez will pitch again this year.

The 34-year-old left Friday’s start at Boston after three innings because of forearm soreness. He was placed on the 15-day injured list a day later with left elbow inflammation and moved to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

“He’s continuing to get evaluated,” Venable said Tuesday. “We’re going to treat him and expect him to pitch later on in the summer.”

Pérez is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four starts for Chicago. He signed a $5 million contract, one-year contract to be part of a young rotation that includes rookies Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, Davis Martin and Shane Smith.

An All-Star in 2022, Pérez is 91-88 with a 4.43 ERA in 273 starts and 45 relief appearances over 14 major league seasons with Texas (2012-18, 2022-23), Minnesota (2019), Boston (2020-21), Pittsburgh (2024) and San Diego (2024).

Venable said catcher Korey Lee, on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle, is continuing to progress and imaging has shown swelling in the ankle is gone. Venable said Lee isn’t ready for a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

