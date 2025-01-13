Chicago Cubs finalize $5 million, 1-year contract with right-hander Colin Rea

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and right-hander Colin Rea have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. The 34-year-old Rea has a $4.25 million salary for 2025. There is a $6 million club option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout. Right-hander Michael Arias was designated for assignment to make room for Rea on Chicago’s 40-man roster. The move reunites Rea with Cubs manager Craig Counsell. Rea also pitched for the Cubs during the 2020 season, going 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in nine appearances, including two starts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.