Chicago Cubs agree to a minor league deal with right-hander Brad Keller

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Brad Keller that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The 29-year-old Keller pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in 2024, going 0-4 with a 5.44 ERA in 16 games, including two starts. The Cubs also traded infielder Luis Vázquez to Baltimore for cash. Vázquez was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

