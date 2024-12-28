CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has a strained right calf and will be reevaluated in 10 days. Dosunmu got hurt during Monday night’s 112-91 loss to Milwaukee. Dosunmu, who turns 25 on Jan. 17, is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 assists in his fourth NBA season. He has appeared in 30 games, including 17 starts. The Chicago native was selected by the Bulls in the second round of the 2021 draft.

