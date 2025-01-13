Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig sidelined by a sprained right ankle

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig has a sprained right ankle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The 34-year-old Craig hasn’t played since he scored a season-high 18 points in a 115-108 victory at Charlotte on Dec. 30. He has appeared in just nine games in his second season with Chicago, averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Chicago is 18-21 after it lost 124-119 to Sacramento on Sunday. It hosts New Orleans on Tuesday night.

