Chicago Blackhawks lose Jason Dickinson to leg injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks lost one of their best all-around players when Jason Dickinson left their game against Edmonton with a left leg injury. Dickinson’s leg got pinned underneath him after he collided with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin early in the second period of Chicago’s 4-3 overtime loss. Dickinson had a boot on his lower left leg as he left the locker room after the game. The 29-year-old Dickinson has seven goals and nine assists in 53 games in his third season with the Blackhawks. Dickinson, who had a career-high 22 goals last year, also is one of the team’s best penalty killers.

