Chicago Bears lose 2 more offensive linemen during a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones gives the thumbs up sign as he is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — Braxton Jones was surrounded by his teammates as he was loaded into a cart. He gave a thumbs-up as he was driven off the field, and the Soldier Field crowd cheered. It was another tough moment for Chicago’s offensive line — and the rest of the Bears. The protection for Caleb Williams took a big hit when Jones and Teven Jenkins departed in the first half of a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. The rookie quarterback still managed to throw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked twice as he tried to rally Chicago in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.