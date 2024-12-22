Chicago Bears lose 2 more offensive linemen during a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions

CHICAGO (AP) — Braxton Jones was surrounded by his teammates as he was loaded into a cart. He gave a thumbs-up as he was driven off the field, and the Soldier Field crowd cheered. It was another tough moment for Chicago’s offensive line — and the rest of the Bears. The protection for Caleb Williams took a big hit when Jones and Teven Jenkins departed in the first half of a 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. The rookie quarterback still managed to throw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked twice as he tried to rally Chicago in the second half.

