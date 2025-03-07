Chhetri comes out of retirement at 40 to help India in Asian Cup qualifying

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has recalled 40-year-old striker Sunil Chhetri to the national team for an Asian Cup soccer qualifier against Bangladesh later this month. Chhetri is third on the list of active international scorers with 94 goals. It’s an elite list _ topped by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Chhetri is coming out of retirement for the game after deciding last year he was closing the curtain on international soccer. But India coach Manolo Marquez convinced Chhetri to return because “the qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us.” Marquez said he discussed the importance of qualifying with Chhetri and the striker had agreed to “making a comeback to strengthen the national team.”

