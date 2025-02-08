Chet Holmgren returns for NBA-best Thunder after missing nearly 3 months

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren has returned to the lineup for Oklahoma City after missing nearly three months with a pelvic fracture, a potent addition for the NBA-best Thunder. The versatile, 7-foot-1 Holmgren got loud cheers when he was the first Thunder player announced ahead of Oklahoma City’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors. He started alongside fellow big man Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren was injured on Nov. 10 and his absence did little to slow MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, who entered Friday comfortably atop the Western Conference at 40-9. Holmgren finished second in the rookie of the year balloting last season.

