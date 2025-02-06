Chet Holmgren announces that he’s rejoining the Thunder lineup after 3-month absence

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren is ready to return to the Oklahoma City lineup. Holmgren is not listed on Oklahoma City’s injury report for the team’s game Friday against Toronto, indicating that he has finally healed from a fractured hip that had sidelined him since November. And if that wasn’t clear enough, Holmgren took to social media to announce the news himself. “I’m back,” was the signature Holmgren used on a TikTok video he posted Thursday.

