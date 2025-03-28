Chennai finally loses to Bengaluru at home after 17 years in IPL

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 17-year drought against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in the Indian Premier League after a resounding 50-run victory on Friday.

Captain Rajat Patidar’s 51 led Bengaluru to 196-7 despite Afghan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad claiming the key wicket of Phil Salt in the powerplay and Virat Kohli’s in the middle overs. Kohli made 31 off 30 balls.

A revamped Bengaluru pace attack, comprising of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, clipped Chennai in the first six overs and the home team limped to 146-8.

Hazlewood struck twice in his first over, getting Rahul Tripathi and Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaekwad caught off mistimed pull shots, followed by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja with another short ball.

Kumar found Deepak Hooda’s faint outside edge and Yash Dayal put Chennai on the mat at 80-6 in the 13th over with the wickets of Shivam Dube (19) and top-scorer Rachin Ravindra (41).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s quickfire 30 not out off 16 balls only reduced the size of Chennai’s loss.

Bengaluru, which has never won the IPL, has got off to a perfect start with two away wins against big guns, defending champion Kolkata Knight Rider and Chennai.

