Chelsea’s over-reliance on Cole Palmer is impacting his form, says manager Enzo Maresca

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the team’s over-reliance on Cole Palmer is affecting his form as the England star goes through his driest run since moving to the London club. Palmer hasn’t scored in his last six games and his last assist came 13 matches ago. His poor form is a big factor in the downturn in fortunes of Chelsea. The team has dropped from second to seventh in the Premier League amid a run of two wins from 10 games and has also been eliminated from the FA Cup. Palmer was visibly frustrated with his Chelsea teammates during the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on Saturday.

