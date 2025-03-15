Chelsea wins Women’s League Cup final for first trophy in quadruple bid

Chelsea’s quadruple bid in women’s soccer is up and running. A 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup final earned Chelsea its first piece of silverware this season. Chelsea is still unbeaten in all competitions. The team leads the Women’s Super League by eight points with six games remaining in its title defense, is in the Champions League quarterfinals, and has reached the FA Cup semifinals. Yui Hasegawa’s own-goal in the 77th minute clinched Chelsea’s win. Mayra Ramirez gave Chelsea the lead after eight minutes and delivered the cross that Hasegawa sliced into her own net. Aoba Fujino equalized for City. Chelsea had lost the previous three League Cup finals.

