Chelsea to face Copenhagen in Conference League last 16 and cannot face Fiorentina until the final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Chelsea was paired with Copenhagen in the round of 16 for the UEFA Conference League on Friday. The draw also separated the heavily favored English club from Fiorentina in a different half of the bracket. Chelsea will go to Denmark for the first leg on March 6 and host the return one week later. Fiorentina has lost the past two Conference League finals, and was paired with Panathinaikos. The Italians now cannot meet Chelsea until the final on May 28 in Wroclaw, Poland. Real Betis was paired Friday with No. 2 seed Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal.

