Chelsea strikes deal with Wave to acquire defender Naomi Girma, AP Source says

Chelsea has stuck a deal to acquire San Diego Wave and U.S. defender Naomi Girma, a person with knowledge of the transfer agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the transfer, which had not been finalized. The transfer agreement is for $1.1 million, according to The Athletic, the highest fee ever commanded for a transfer in the women’s game.

