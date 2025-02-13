Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson out for up to 2 months with hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Heppell]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says striker Nicolas Jackson has been ruled out for up to two months because of a hamstring injury. One potential replacement would have been Marc Guiu but Maresca says he is also out “for a while” with a hamstring problem. Christopher Nkunku is now the player most likely to lead the line for Chelsea. Jackson was substituted early in the second half of the 2-1 win over West Ham on Feb. 3. Maresca says “we all thought that it was not a big injury but unfortunately he had a scan a few days ago, it is an important one, and it will be around six-eight weeks.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.