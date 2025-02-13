Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson out for up to 2 months with hamstring injury

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says striker Nicolas Jackson has been ruled out for up to two months because of a hamstring injury. One potential replacement would have been Marc Guiu but Maresca says he is also out “for a while” with a hamstring problem. Christopher Nkunku is now the player most likely to lead the line for Chelsea. Jackson was substituted early in the second half of the 2-1 win over West Ham on Feb. 3. Maresca says “we all thought that it was not a big injury but unfortunately he had a scan a few days ago, it is an important one, and it will be around six-eight weeks.”

