Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne. Amougou who made 17 top-flight appearances for the French club signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He says “It’s an honor for me to sign for such a big club like Chelsea. They believe in young players and the process they have in place to develop us is fantastic.”

