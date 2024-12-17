Chelsea rallies to beat Real Madrid 2-1 and finish top of its Women’s Champions League group

United States striker Catarina Macario converted two penalties for Chelsea in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid that helped the English club finish top of its Women’s Champions League group with a 100% record. Madrid was already sure of qualifying for the quarterfinals along with Chelsea, but needed a win to go through as the Group B winner. The Spanish team was on course for victory when Caroline Weir opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Macario scored her penalties in the 51st and 56th minutes. Chelsea won all six of its group games and has yet to lose this season under new coach Sonia Bompastor.

