Chelsea forward Sam Kerr allegedly called police officer ‘stupid and white’ jury hears

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Sam Kerr allegedly called a police officer “stupid and white” a London jury has heard. Kerr is one of the best women’s soccer players in the world. She is on trial charged with causing racially aggravated harassment to Metropolitan Police officer Stephen Lovell in south-west London in the early hours of Jan. 30, 2023. The Australian captain, who is also her country’s all-time leading scorer, is alleged to have become “abusive and insulting” toward Lovell.

