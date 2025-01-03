Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana could miss rest of the season with hamstring injury

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana’s season could be over because of a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old Frenchman missed the entire 2023-24 season after ACL surgery. He hasn’t played since Dec. 1 when he was substituted out of the 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Blues manager Enzo Maresca says Fofana’s injury is worse than initially feared and the center back will be out “for a very long time.” There is no immediate plan for surgery. Maresca says, “He could be out for the season.” Fofana became one of the most expensive defenders in soccer history when he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Leicester for a fee of 75 million pounds.

