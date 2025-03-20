Chelsea continues to bet on youth after splashing $80M on pair from Sporting Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Chelsea has agreed to spend more than 74 millions euros ($80 million) to recruit a pair of youngsters from Sporting Portugal. Chelsea is continuing its strategy of rebuilding a squad around highly rated promising players. The Portuguese team said late Wednesday that it reached an agreement with the Premier League side for the transfer of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo. Quenda is a 17-year-old winger. He will join for just above 52 million euros. Essugo is a 20-year-old midfielder. His fee is slightly north of 22 million euros.

