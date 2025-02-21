Chelsea confirms Madueke out one month but Maresca still targets top-4 finish

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will be without injured winger Noni Madueke for its next four Premier League games as it makes a push for a top-four finish. The 22-year-old Madueke, who has scored seven goals in 23 league appearances this season, sustained a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Brighton a week ago. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says “Noni probably will be out until the international break.” Chelsea was already without striker Nicolas Jackson, the team’s second-leading scorer with nine league goals, because of a hamstring problem. Madueke is also set to miss Chelsea’s two-legged round-of-16 tie against Copenhagen in the UEFA Conference League.

