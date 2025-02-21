Chelsea confirms Madueke out one month but Maresca still targets top-4 finish

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Noni Madueke reacts after an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Chelsea in Brighton, England, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Shopland]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will be without injured winger Noni Madueke for its next four Premier League games as it makes a push for a top-four finish. The 22-year-old Madueke, who has scored seven goals in 23 league appearances this season, sustained a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Brighton a week ago. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says “Noni probably will be out until the international break.” Chelsea was already without striker Nicolas Jackson, the team’s second-leading scorer with nine league goals, because of a hamstring problem. Madueke is also set to miss Chelsea’s two-legged round-of-16 tie against Copenhagen in the UEFA Conference League.

