Chelsea clinches 6th straight Women’s Super League title and on brink of domestic treble

Chelsea clinched its sixth straight Women’s Super League title on Wednesday to secure a second trophy of the season in its bid for another domestic treble.

After seeing second-place Arsenal lose 5-2 to Aston Villa, Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 away to move into an unassailable nine-point lead with two games remaining.

Chelsea has already won the League Cup this season and has advanced to the FA Cup final, where the team will face United again at Wembley Stadium on May 18. The London club lost to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semifinals to end the quadruple hopes of Sonia Bompastor’s squad.

Chelsea also completed the Premier League-FA Cup-League Cup treble in the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal, which was coming off a 4-1 victory over Lyon to reach the Champions League final on Sunday, was the last team other than Chelsea to win the Super League — in 2019.

Chelsea's Lucy Bronze (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Women's Super League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village in Manchester, England, Wednesday April 30, 2025. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Potts

England right back Lucy Bronze scored Chelsea’s headed winner against United in the 74th minute and has captured the league title in her first season at the club following a move from Barcelona.

Chelsea spent big again this season, making United States defender Naomi Girma women’s soccer first million-dollar player by signing her from San Diego Wave in January. The fee was a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million), surpassing the $788,000 that Bay FC paid to sign Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji from Madrid CFF last year.

