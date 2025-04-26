Chelsea beats Everton 1-0 in Premier League to move into Champions League spots

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, celebrates with Noni Madueke after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday April 26, 2025. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonathan Brady]

Chelsea climbed into the Champions League qualification positions by beating Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to Nicolas Jackson’s first-half goal.

Jackson scored from just outside the area in the 27th minute to secure back-to-back victories for Chelsea, which moved above Newcastle and Nottingham Forest into fourth place and one point behind third-place Manchester City.

Later Saturday, Newcastle can go back above Chelsea and into third by winning at home against Ipswich, which would be relegated as a result.

There are three more Premier League games — Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, Southampton vs. Fulham and Brighton vs. West Ham — while Aston Villa plays Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in the first of the FA Cup semifinals.

