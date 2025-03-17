Chelsea ‘appalled and disgusted’ by online racist abuse toward Fofana

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has expressed its disgust after Wesley Fofana was targeted by racially abusive messages on social media after the 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. The French defender used his Instagram stories to highlight the discriminatory messages he was sent on the platform on Sunday. They included racist words and monkey emojis. Chelsea says “the abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday’s fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated. The club says it is “appalled and disgusted” by the rise in online abuse toward its players and says they have its “full support.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.