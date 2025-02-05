Cheick Tiote’s son a mascot at Newcastle-Arsenal, 14 years after his father’s famous goal

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The name of one of the mascots for the Newcastle vs. Arsenal match in the English League Cup semifinals has brought back some memories of a classic Premier League fixture between the teams. Rafael Tiote, the son of the late Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote, was a mascot for Newcastle at St. James’ Park ahead of one of the club’s biggest games in recent years. The match came exactly 14 years to the day Rafael’s father scored one of the most famous Premier League goals. It was an 87th-minute volley to complete Newcastle’s comeback from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 against Arsenal. It was Tiote’s only Premier League goal. He played for Newcastle from 2010-17. Tiote died in 2017 at the age of 30.

