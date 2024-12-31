Chaz Lanier scores 24 to lead No. 1 Tennessee over Norfolk State 67-52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 24 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee to a 67-52 victory over stubborn Norfolk State Tuesday. The Volunteers (13-0), off to the second best start in program history, got 10 points from Zakai Zeigler, Cade Phillips and Jordan Gainey. Igor Milicik had 10 rebounds. Christian Ings scored 19 for the Spartans (9-7) and Brian Moore Jr. had 18.

