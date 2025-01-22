Chaz Lanier scores 23 to lead No. 6 Tennessee past No. 14 Mississippi State, 68-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Tennessee to a 68-56 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) remained perfect in 11 games at home this season and bounced back from Saturday’s 76-75 loss at in-state rival Vanderbilt, which was later fined $250,000 for allowing fans to storm the court. Jahmai Mashack and Jordan Gainey each scored 10 points, and Felix Okpara had 12 rebounds and nine points.

The Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) fell to 1-3 in their last four games, all against ranked teams. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 14 points, Riley Kugel had 12 and RJ Melendez added 10.

Lanier had 14 points by halftime as Tennessee led 34-16. Mississippi State shot 22.2% (6 of 27) in the first half.

Mississippi State: Kugel has been a key contributor off the bench during this tough stretch of games for the Bulldogs, including a 21-point performance in Saturday’s win over then-No. 21 Mississippi.

Tennessee: Four years ago, Zakai Zeigler was a recruiting afterthought. Now a senior, he has accumulated more than 600 assists and 200 steals.

Midway through the second half, Tennessee was struggling, leading by just seven. As the shot clock was winding down, Okpara threw up a desperation 3-pointer and was perfect. It was the big man’s first 3-point attempt of the season.

Mississippi State hit one of its first 13 shots as Tennessee jumped to a 15-4 lead.

Mississippi State hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

Tennessee visits top-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

