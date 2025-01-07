Chaz Lanier of Tennessee is the AP men’s college basketball player of the week. He is the second straight player from the top-ranked Vols to take home the award after Zakai Zeigler on New Year’s Eve. Lanier had 24 points in a win over Norfolk State, then had five 3-pointers and 29 points in a 76-52 rout of then-No. 23 Arkansas in his SEC debut. Malik Thomas of San Francisco is the runner-up after averaging 30.7 points over three games last week, including a pair of 34-point efforts. Koby Brea of Kentucky, Javon Small of West Virginia and Ace Bailey of Rutgers were honorable-mention selections.

