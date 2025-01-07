Chaz Lanier of Tennessee is the AP men’s college basketball player of the week
Chaz Lanier of Tennessee is the AP men’s college basketball player of the week. He is the second straight player from the top-ranked Vols to take home the award after Zakai Zeigler on New Year’s Eve. Lanier had 24 points in a win over Norfolk State, then had five 3-pointers and 29 points in a 76-52 rout of then-No. 23 Arkansas in his SEC debut. Malik Thomas of San Francisco is the runner-up after averaging 30.7 points over three games last week, including a pair of 34-point efforts. Koby Brea of Kentucky, Javon Small of West Virginia and Ace Bailey of Rutgers were honorable-mention selections.
