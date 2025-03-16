Chawinga and Current dominate early in 3-1 win over Thorns

Reigning MVP Temwa Chawinga scored on her first shot of the new National Women’s Soccer League season and the Kansas City Current defeated the Portland Thorns 3-1 on Saturday.

This season’s meeting between the teams was much like opening day in 2024. On both occasions, the Current jumped to an early 3-0 lead, but last year the Thorns clawed back into the match before falling 5-4.

The other three NWSL opening weekend games on Saturday all ended in 1-1 ties. The Seattle Reign was held at home by NJ/NY Gotham FC; the Utah Royals couldn’t overcome Bay FC; and Racing Louisville shared the spoils with the North Carolina Courage.

Chawinga scored in the second minute to the delight of the home crowd. The Current added a second in the 23rd on Michelle Cooper’s pinpoint shot into the top of the net from outside the box. Thirteen minutes later, Debinha made it 3-0 from point-blank range.

Olivia Moultrie scored for the visitors just after halftime off Hina Sugita’s pass. Moultrie missed a chance to make it 3-2 with just over five minutes to play when her penalty kick hit the crossbar.

Pickett thunderbolt earns Bay 1-1 tie at Utah

Canadian international Bianca St-Georges scored the opening goal in the 12th minute off a deep ball from goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, the first assist of McGlynn’s NWSL career.

Just before the break, Kiki Pickett hit a rocket-like shot on her left foot from 30 yards out for the equalizer.

In the second half, Royals substitute Aisha Solórzano made history by becoming the first Guatemalan to play in the NWSL. The forward arrived from Club Tijuana in LigaMX Femenil during the offseason.

Game of two halves sees Racing and Courage draw

The North Carolina Courage rallied in the second half on the road at Lynn Family Stadium after heavy rains and winds delayed kickoff.

Louisville put North Carolina under pressure in the first half from set pieces, with the opening goal tapped in by Emma Sears in the 13th minute.

Midfielder Riley Jackson scored the equalizer for the Courage in the 68th, tucking away a rebound after Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund had parried a shot into her path. Despite 71% possession in the second half, North Carolina could not get a winner.

Teenager Emeri Adames rescues Reign in 1-1 with Gotham

Gotham took the lead two minutes into the second half when Gabi Portilho scored on her debut with a deflected shot from inside the box. The Brazilian international joined in the offseason from Corinthians in the Brasileirão Feminino.

With 19 minutes left in regulation, 18-year-old Emeri Adames reacted to a scramble in the Gotham box and hooked a low sliding shot past goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. That goal was Seattle’s only shot on target of the game.

Gotham was reduced to 10 players in the 87th minute when Mandy Freeman received a red card after VAR reviewed the defender catching Seattle forward Nérilia Mondésir on the back of her calf.

In stoppage time, Gotham substitute Mak Whitham made history as the youngest player to play in the NWSL at 14 years and eight months.

