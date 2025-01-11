Chase Hunter scores 25 and Clemson beats Florida State 77-57

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 25 points, including five of Clemson’s 13 3-pointers, and the Tigers defeated Florida State 77-57. The Tigers made all five of their shots in the first four minutes of the second half and their 13-2 run stretched a seven-point halftime lead to 18 points at 49-31. Jerry Deng made a layup and a 3-pointer and Malique Ewin hit two free throws to get FSU within 58-47 near the nine-minute mark but the Seminoles scored only two points in the next four minutes. By that time Clemson was ahead by 18 points again and the Tigers allowed only eight points in the final seven minutes.

