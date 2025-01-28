Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball leaves game against Lakers in second quarter with left ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball left the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter with a left ankle injury. He will not return. Ball had just made a 3-pointer off one foot and was backpedaling down the court Monday when he stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt’s foot and fell backward, hitting his head hard on the floor. Ball then got up, intentionally fouled to stop the clock and then walked directly to the locker room under his own power with a slight limp. Ball has had a history of ankle injuries since joining the Hornets. He has been wearing braces this season to help protect his ankles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.