Charlotte outlasts Murray State 94-90 in 2OT at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Nik Graves scored a career-high 31, Giancarlo Rosado added a career-best 23 points off the bench and Charlotte outlasted Murray State 94-90 in double overtime in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic. Graves was 12 for 12 at the free-throw line for the 49ers (7-5), who made 34 of 36 on the night. Robert Braswell IV scored 11. Kylen Milton scored 28 to lead the Racers (6-6). AJ Ferguson scored 21 and Terence Harcum added 17 points.

