Charlotte finally gets starting five on the floor, only to lose Brandon Miller to sprained ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller left Monday night’s 121-108 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle. He did not return and his status moving forward is unclear. Miller first tweaked his ankle in front of the Hornets bench, then appeared to come down wrong on it a short while later after making a driving layup to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 97-91 with 8:20 left in the game. Miller hobbled off the court and headed straight to the locker room after scoring 12 points in 31 minutes. The injury comes in the first game the Hornets were able to get their projected starting five on the floor together this season.

