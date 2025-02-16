Charlie McAvoy’s hit on Connor McDavid was another US message sent at the 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL (AP) — Charlie McAvoy lit up Connor McDavid with a textbook hit, and the United States scored 19 seconds later. It wasn’t the biggest highlight of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it was another message sent that the U.S. is ready to challenge Canada’s supremacy on the international stage. Canada will have another game-time decision to make in a must-win situation against Finland with Cale Makar after the No. 1 defenseman missed the U.S. game with what has been called an illness.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.