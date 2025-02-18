Charlie McAvoy is out and Canucks’ D Quinn Hughes ‘is coming’ for US in 4 Nations final vs. Canada

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say defenseman Charlie McAvoy won’t be able to play for the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on his home ice because of an undisclosed upper-body injury. U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes will replace him. Hughes has missed the Canucks’ last four games and pulled out of the international tournament right before it started, and he was at the Canucks’ practice in Vancouver on Tuesday. The Americans are set to play Canada in Thursday night’s final at the TD Garden.

