Charlie McAvoy and father-in-law Mike Sullivan are cherishing being on the same US 4 Nations team

MONTREAL (AP) — U.S. coach Mike Sullivan and defenseman Charlie McAvoy have a connection that goes way deeper than hockey. McAvoy is married to Sullivan’s daughter Kiley, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child. Sullivan and McAvoy are together on the same team for the first time at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and they could do the same for the U.S. at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Sullivan and McAvoy believe they will appreciate this experience way more once the tournament is over and there is time to reflect on how special it is.

