Chargers sign linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips. The 28-year-old played for Houston last season on a one-year deal. Phillips has appeared in 72 career games with the Texans, Baltimore, New York Jets and Buffalo. He was undrafted out of Illinois, where he played two seasons and started 21 of 23 games.

